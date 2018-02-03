Warning !!! (March 3,2018) A Currency Crisis Is Possible
Report Date: March 2018 James Anderson tells us no fiat currency has survived in the long run. A currency crisis is possible, Anderson says. The U.S.'s unfunded liabilities at net-present-value is $210 trillion. He sees the U.S. inflating its liabilities away, which will push down the value of the Dollar. Anderson discusses investing in precious metals. He says the optimal proportion of gold in a portfolio has proven to be 25% over the last decades. Besides gold, what are the fundamentals for owning silver, platinum, and palladium? Stay tuned to find out! Lastly, Anderson talks about cryptocurrencies. He reveals fraud in the Bitcoin system, and why Bitcoin cannot replace the financial system. Are You Prepared For The Coming Economic Collapse And The Next Great Depression? Economic collapse and financial crisis is rising any moment. Getting informed about collapse and crisis may earn you, or prevent to lose money.
Posted by Bob Chapman
