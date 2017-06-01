Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump's Trade War: Tariffs, Taxes and Propaganda






 President Donald Trump is fulfilling yet another campaign promise by imposing steel and aluminum tariffs and pushing for further trade renegotiation around the world. While those interested in the principle of "free trade," business leaders, globalist politicians, the mainstream media attempt to galvanize the pubic against President Trump - Stefan Molyneux breaks down both side of the complicated issue.










The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)