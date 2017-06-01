Trump's Trade War: Tariffs, Taxes and Propaganda

President Donald Trump is fulfilling yet another campaign promise by
imposing steel and aluminum tariffs and pushing for further trade
renegotiation around the world. While those interested in the principle
of "free trade," business leaders, globalist politicians, the mainstream
media attempt to galvanize the pubic against President Trump - Stefan
Molyneux breaks down both side of the complicated issue.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment