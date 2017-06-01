Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Trump Will Meet With Jong-un: What To Expect






 Peace is the foundation of Life, Liberty & Property. Yesterday, the news broke that President Trump will meet with North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Never has a sitting American president met with a sitting leader of North Korea, making the event a historic one. Can we expect peace in our time? Will the warmongers surrounding the president, or even the president himself, derail it? Ron Paul talks about this important meeting on today’s Liberty Report.








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)