Trump Will Meet With Jong-un: What To Expect

Peace is the foundation of Life, Liberty & Property. Yesterday, the
news broke that President Trump will meet with North Korea’s Kim
Jong-un. Never has a sitting American president met with a sitting
leader of North Korea, making the event a historic one. Can we expect
peace in our time? Will the warmongers surrounding the president, or
even the president himself, derail it? Ron Paul talks about this
important meeting on today’s Liberty Report.
