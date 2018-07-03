Trade Wars Looming: How Will Trump's Moves Play On The Global Economy?
Are trade wars looming and if so how will this play out on the global economy? With the recent announcement of potential trade tariffs on steel and aluminum China, Canada and the EU are threatening to retaliate and the global economy is waiting with bated breath to see what's coming next. In this video Dan Dicks of Press for Truth speaks with Daniel Ameduri of Future Money Trends about how all of this might potentially play out and more importantly what you can to to stay two steps ahead!
Posted by Bob Chapman
