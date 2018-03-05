Coast To Coast AM - March 5, 2018 Security Secrets & ET Communications
In the first half, Jason Hanson shared tips about self-defense and security issues. Contactee Judy Carroll's mission is to be an interplanetary ambassador, introducing clarity and understanding of global events and guidance on how to heal our future. In her previous life, Carroll said she was a Grey ET or Zeta, and now sees herself as a "blended soul," serving as a bridge between humans and ETs. Coast To Coast AM - March 5, 2018 Security Secrets & ET Communications
