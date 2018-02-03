The Race To Bring Down The Economy Has Officially Begun
The trade wars have begun, but what does this mean? To find out we need to go back in time and look to see if other Presidents tried to do the same thing. Trump is pushing tariffs and reciprocal taxation, why the push what is he trying to accomplish? Mark Carney says that cryptocurrencies are not money, this is what the central banks do they demonize anything that can threaten their system. Germany decides they will not tax cryptos when used to pay of items. The race to bring down the economy has officially begun.
Posted by Bob Chapman
