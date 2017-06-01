The MOST DESTRUCTIVE Concept Almost NOBODY Understands but STILL Wants!
Cutting through the BS and boiling down the meanings of everyday terms is essential. Supporting the government, in any form, IS supporting violence. If I'm wrong, please correct me. Now, this does NOT mean that there would be no self-evident societal "rules." It DOES mean that there are no...and can be no...OVERLORDS who think they have the MORAL right to rule, while others have the MORAL OBLIGATION to obey. No masters...no rulers.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment