The Legend of Atlantis — The War of Armageddon
For millenniums the secrets of creation were exclusively limited to an elite of secret societies. Now we have entered the so-called Last Days where these secret societies like the Freemasons and the secret political lodges lose their power. This exciting video documentation will reveal the Atlantean secret knowledge on the hollow world and their extraterrestrian civilizations. The secret of the pyramids, the Sphinx, world-wide underground tunnel systems, flight movement of the Nazis to the South Pole and much more allow the viewer to obtain an overview over the final secrets of the past and its connection with extraterrestrians. The legend narrates: Thousands of years ago the gods came down to Earth from the stars to initiate a genesis. Human civilization was formed and reached a peak with Atlantis. A dark age began and the battle of Atlantean gods led to its fall. A secret brotherhood brought Atlantean secret teachings before the fall to Egypt. Through all civilizations and with inspiration from extraterrestrian guards the secret Atlantean brotherhood managed all political systems with an educational mission. The thrilling documentation shows for the first time the secret activities of a brotherhood in relations with invisible masters from Shambhala and Agharta and the secret about the hollow earth. Also shows incredible real footage from Tasmania Island.
