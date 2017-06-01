The Globalist Economic Structure Is Slowly Being Dismantled
65% of American save little or nothing, many Americana's are struggling but to look at them you would never know, credit is what keeps most American' afloat.The housing market declines by 7%, the bubble is popping.Moody's warns that the retail apocalypse is not over yet. China and many other countries are dumping treasuries, they see the writing on the wall. Trump is dismantling the deep state economic structure to prepare the country for the transition.
Posted by Bob Chapman
