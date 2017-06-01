Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 3/16/18: Intel Zach, Lucy Brown, Steven Crowder
Date: Friday March 16, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Mar. 16th: New Cold War? - The Trump admin officially blames Russia for cyber attacks on America’s power grid. The “multi-staged intrusion” included hackers gaining remote access of US energy sector networks. Joining today’s program is anonymous intelligence insider Zach from Morocco to discuss this and other geopolitical strife around the world. Also, radio host Steven Crowder breaks down his ingenious exposé of the progressive cult. Furthermore, British free speech activist Tommy Robinson explains UK’s censorship nightmare. Lastly, reformed Social Justice Warrior Lucy Brown shares her struggle against Antifa. End your week enlightened, call and tune in now!
