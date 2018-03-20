The Global Economic System Has Been Put On Notice, Prepare Yourself
The central bankers have always been afraid of gold, if gold was allowed
to move to its real value the people around the world would realize how
bad the economy and the fiat system really is. Trump is pushing the
tariffs and is going after Germany, most likely he will not back down.
This push is to destroy the central bank, this is phase I. More
indicators show that the economy is worse off than ever befo
