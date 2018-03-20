Boom, Boom, Boom, Time To Bring Down The Deep State
.McCabe is fired he will not be receiving his pension. The unraveling of corruption has begun and will continue, these individuals will turn on each other as more and more facts come out. McCabe might have thrown Comey under the bus and he didn't even realize it. Boom, we are going to see alot more of these. The move is on to to bring down the deep state. Trump instructs the CIA not to interfere in the Russian election and as we can see Putin has won. Trump makes plans to remove the troops form Syria. Trust the plan it is all coming together now.
