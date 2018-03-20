The Battle between The Alternative vs MSM

Sean from SGT Report joins us to talk about a number of issues from
medical tyranny and the chemical assault the people of the world are
under. We also talk about the battle for truth and public perception
from increased censorship to the deceit of the alternative media. We
cover this and much more in this great segment.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment