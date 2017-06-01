The Agenda To Destroy The Family, Wikipedia Conspiracy Police & #FreeDicks Wins!
“Knowledge makes a man unfit to be a slave.” –Frederick Douglass There is an agenda to destroy the family unit and the courts have decided that the State is the rightful owner of your children! I think it's time for a good old fashioned run on the government! Meanwhile YouTube is teaming up with Wikipedia in an attempt to stop fake news and conspiracy theories from spreading across their platform! And in a victory for the freedom of the press and for freedom of speech in general the strike of PFT's channel has been removed! In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest in What You Need To Know!
Posted by Bob Chapman
