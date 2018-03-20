Q: EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

On March 10th #Q posted the words 'EVIL IS EVERYWHERE'. he wasn't kidding. Just imagine what would be happening right now if Rothschild's puppet Hillary was in the Oval office. But instead, former Presidents of western nations like Nicolas Sarkozy, another Rothschild puppet, are being ARRESTED for corruption. The storm is not only coming. It's here.
