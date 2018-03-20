Peter Schiff : America Can't Win a Trade War
there are a lot of people criticizing Peter because the financial crisis never came. I agree Peter has not nailed the timing, but no one else has either. The one thing you have to see is that the crisis is starting to unwind in the manner that Peter predicted even years ago with the bond bubble and the market bubble and the incoming inflation. Peter is not a magician; he cannot forecast the date of the crisis, but he can see the problem from its inception. It just takes a lot of time for its resolution.
Posted by Bob Chapman
