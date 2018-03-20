Liquidity Crisis Headed Our Way,The Economic Warning Signs Are Everywhere

There is a liquidity crisis looming in Europe and not there is one that has appeared in the mortgage arena. It looks like it is subprime armageddon all over again. China makes its next move will start to use the yuan to pay for all oil purchases, other countries will begin to ramp up on yuan and drop the dollar.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment