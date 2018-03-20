Bilderberg 2018 Location And Agenda
The 66th meeting of the Bilderberg Group is set to take place in Italy from June 7th to the 10th! A Serbian press release mentioned that their Prime Minister Ana Brnabić was invited to attend the meeting in Turin Italy however Venice is still a possibility as well. The Bilderberg meetings are comprised of approximately 120 people on average and the attendees usually hail from North America and Europe. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with Mark Anderson of American Free Press about the potential location and agenda for this years meeting. This is a fascinating conversation covering all aspects of Bilderbergs plans that you don't want to miss!
Posted by Bob Chapman
