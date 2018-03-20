Government Missing Over 21 Trillion, Massive Pension Scam, Catherine Austin Fitts
Catherine Austin Fitts joins the program to discuss her latest research in the the Pension Fund scam and the missing trillions for the U.S. Government. She explains how Michigan State University professor, Dr. Mark Skidmore, helped identify the missing trillions and how that sent a shock wave through Washington as the truth becomes more apparent by the day. In Fitts normal style, she educates listeners in an articulate yet easy to understand way shining much needed light onto corrupt areas of our government.
Posted by Bob Chapman
