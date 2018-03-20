Government Accountability, Drone Madness & David Hardy
Jesse Ventura and Brigida Santos talk about sovereign immunity laws allow the federal government to get away with crimes committed at home and abroad. From infecting Guatemalans with sexually transmitted diseases, to killing civilians in drone strikes—the government continues to escape legal consequences for its actions. David Hardy discusses his book, “I’m Here from the Government and I’m Here to Kill You: The True Cost of Official Negligence.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment