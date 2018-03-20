Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Anti-Russia Hysteria: Crisis Point?







The Russians are coming! The Russians are coming! For well over the last year and a half this is the message western audiences have been served up 24/7. What is behind this hysteria? What does this message aim to achieve? How is Russia supposed to react? Importantly, are we facing a possible conflict? 








The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)