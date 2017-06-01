Got a Problem? Blame the Russians - Gerald Celente
Russia is ALWAYS the enemy for it BEING NOT UNDER control of the west and for it BEING TOO LARGE: it COULD be a sovereign COUNTRY! a SOVEREIGN NATION ! and we cannot have now can we in the Rothschild world ? .. nope. DIVIDE and Conquer . Russia is too big for them to leave it alone. IT HAS ALL RESOURCES and vast space to grow. the Globalist doesn't LIKE GROWTH without HIS COMMAND. GROWTH is only allowed IF THE Globalist sets the course..
Posted by Bob Chapman
main media & social networks? Facebook, they solidify your mind your thinking? Main media brainwashes. Facebook solidifies that brainwash, so you think the way main media wants. Facebook laws of conduct is to put aside anyone that happens to think. Any other sheep is there to consume and not think, kind of internet surveillance. Since Facebook has lots of users means lots of faces on the book.ReplyDelete