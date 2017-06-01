Gerald Celente Outside The Box Interview Mar 29, 2018
My talk with Gerald Celente about Russia phobia, the provocations and
accusations towards Putin, and the serious doubts about the sanity and
stability of UK Government with Theresa May and Boris Johnson. We also
talk about the markets, money, of hope and a better world and system for
humanity
