Gerald Celente - Bull Market, Correction or Crash? Follow the Trends
Keep your eyes on the Bond market. That will be the grand daddy of them all or the price to burst the bubble. March 26 getting closer and 1/3 of economic activity and exchange is going to shift to Petro/Remimbi gold swaps. False flags are going to go into overdrive." Beware the ides of march". Bravo Gerald la verita che ci porta la liberta. You have to keep on harping on the Corporate State thats is getting ear more ferocious in the western world.
Posted by Bob Chapman
