Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Friday 3/23/18: Roger Stone, Trump News, Paul Joseph Watson
Date: Friday March 23, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Friday, Mar. 23rd: Veto Power - President Trump openly entertains vetoing the spending bill passed by Congress. He calls Dems out for abandoning their DACA political pawns while staying true to his base by noting the “desperately needed” border wall is not fully funded. Also, China selected over 100 US products as potential targets for retaliation to Trump’s $60 billion worth of tariffs on Chinese imports. The president is leveling the international playing field of trade in his fight against globalism. Call and tune in now!
Posted by Bob Chapman
