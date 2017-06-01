Future Proves Past, Everything Is About To Change
Facebook is feeling the heat, more and more people are looking into Facebook's practices, this will spread to other social and search media giants. The push for regulations is on. Zuckerberg and other executives are dumping their stocks at a record pace. US, North Korea and South Korea met in Finland to discuss peace. Putin and Trump that a arms race is not a good idea. Syrian Army captured the bases of the rebels and found 40 tons of chemical weapons. Q says the FBI is now investigating all the Q posts. Future proves past, this is what we see happening in Austin and with the social media giants, everything is changing and with the Fed raising the interest rates the take down of the economy has just been accelerated.
Posted by Bob Chapman
