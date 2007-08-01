Economic Collapse Warning! $233 Trillion Dollar Dark Cloud Of Global Debt - Stock Market Crash 2018
Will the Economic Collapse happen in 2018? The economic forecast is more than blake and global debt has reached record heights without any signs of relief. Global debt is staggering to the point most of it will never be repaid. Certainly not in our generation. Perhaps by our grandchildren, but as global debt keeps mounting, the picture is doubtful. - especially if you consider the epicentre of the 2008 financial crisis and stock market crash, the US, in historical context. The Great Depression triggered by the stock market crash of 1929 was preceded by a margin-debt-fuelled bubble on the US stock market, with private debt blowing out during the crisis and then economic collapse happened. That’s exactly what happened in 2007-08 – only with mortgage debt also getting in on the act.
Posted by Bob Chapman
