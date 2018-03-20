Deep State Lays The Ground Work For Their Upcoming Events
Mueller's star witness has been caught in a major scandal. The big social media platforms are going after conspiracy theory channels and sites. London mayor tries to make the case on why it is necessary to control free speech.The deep state makes its move, they are now in the process of connecting NK and Syria, the report is that NK is building a secret base underground in Syria. The 11.11 parade is now a go, Q has said that this parade will be something that no one has ever seen before.
Posted by Bob Chapman
