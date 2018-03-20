Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Bitcoin could hit $64,000 in 2018 - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick

 Bitcoin, the Final Boom or Bust - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick




 Bitcoin could hit $64,000 in 2018 but another crash is coming that will devastate HODLers...It will crash Bitcoin to $7500, many will sell and lose confidence. Time the next crash, buy low and HODL! Bitcoin, the Final Crash - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick








