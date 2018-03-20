Bitcoin could hit $64,000 in 2018 - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick

Bitcoin, the Final Boom or Bust - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick
Bitcoin could hit $64,000 in 2018 but another crash is coming that will
devastate HODLers...It will crash Bitcoin to $7500, many will sell and
lose confidence. Time the next crash, buy low and HODL!
Bitcoin, the Final Crash - Mike Maloney, Clif High, Jeff Berwick
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment