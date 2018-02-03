Are The American People Being Played? If So This Will Not End Well
More information from the investigations are starting to come out and Nunes says that the FBI might have committed crimes in regards to FISA. McMaster might be on his way out. North Korea says the accusations by the deep-state are absolutely ridiculous, they don't deal in chemical weapons. Russia sanctions are extended for another year and the US decides to sell the Javelin Missile to Ukraine, but there is a caveat. Iraqi government wants to know the timeline of when the US soldiers are going to leave their country. The propaganda in Syria is failing and time is running out, the troops will need to leave soon and the deep state know this. The move is on to push another event, information and clues point to Dallas area. This might happen in the month of March.
Posted by Bob Chapman
