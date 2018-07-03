Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Wednesday 3/7/18: News, Alex Live Reports, Roger Stone
Date: Wednesday March 7, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Wednesday, March 7th: Trump Defends Borders! - The president's DOJ filed a lawsuit against California, stating the state is intentionally disrupting federal immigration law. Also, stocks opened significantly lower today after Gary Cohn’s resignation as the White House's chief economic adviser. Furthermore, the CIA warns of the Chinese Communist Party infiltrating American universities! Participate in the Infowar, call and tune in today!
