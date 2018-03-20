Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Tuesday 3/6/18: Mike Adams, Jim Hoft, Gary Franchi, Paul Watson
Date: Tuesday March 6, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Tuesday, March 6th: Why America hates mainstream media - An Ex-Trump aide created a media circus by publically denying Mueller's subpoena, adding, “It would be funny if they arrest me" - all while providing no evidence Trump did anything illegal during his campaign. Also, North Korea is considering giving up their nukes in exchange for regime security. Joining today is Dr. Suzanne Humphries to break down the latest health news to help you and your family. Call and tune in today!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment