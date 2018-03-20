Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 3/8/18: News, Alex Reports, Lee Ann McAdoo, Jon Rappoport
Date: Thursday March 8, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, March 8th: Desperate Moves by Globalists - The globalists have made some desperate - and pathetic - moves lately, namely by trying to claim anti- globalism is "anti-semitic" when in fact China is spearheading the modern globalist movement. On today's show Lee Ann McAdoo joins us to discuss the mind games powerful elites play on us to manipulate our opinions. And we also look into the myth of the "blue wave" and how Democrats are relying too much on their anger against Trump to get anywhere. Tune in!
Posted by Bob Chapman
