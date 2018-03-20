Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 3/15/18: News, Bill Mitchell, Ted Malloch, Roger Stone
Date: Thursday March 15, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, March 15th: White House Shake-Up! - A Trump administration purge may be incoming for John Kelly, H. R. McMaster, and up to three Cabinet secretaries. These " ides of March" turnovers are a result of Trump’s displeasure with ethical and boundary issues. Joining today's is election expert Bill Mitchell to break down current American political happenings. Also, author and television producer Ted Malloch discusses the U.S. economy and Trump's battle against globalism. Call and tune in now!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment