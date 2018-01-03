Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Thursday 3/1/18: News, Simon Roche, Andrew Torba, Anthony Cumia
Date: Thursday March 1, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Thursday, March. 1st: Operation Paul Revere 2018 - Infowars is fighting back against the current assault on free speech with Operation Paul Revere 2018, a special 34-hour broadcast in defense of the First Amendment. Simon Roche of Suidlanders.org joins today's show to break down the current situation unfolding in South Africa as parliament has voted to confiscate white-owned land without compensation. Also, Andrew Torba, founder of social network Gab, joins the transmission to discuss the current social media censorship of conservative voices. We will take your calls on this worldwide program.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment