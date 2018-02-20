What You're Not Supposed to Know About the "Opioid Crisis"
I am NOT saying that they should actually burn the poppy fields of Afghanistan. Opium is VERY useful to patients who are in chronic pain, for example. Not only that, if others wanna wreck their bodies and kill themselves taking drugs, they should be able to do whatever they want. Is there collateral damage in that kind of scenario? Yes. But it would be FAR better for an entity, who has a monopoly on force and uses that force for nefarious purposes, to just get the hell out of the way. Additionally, their hypocritical language and all this talk about "saving people" is wearing thin on those who are beginning to think critically!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment