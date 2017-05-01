"We Don't Need A Government, We Need A Protectorate" - G. Edward Griffin

When you think about it what does government really mean? Government is defined as "the governing body of a nation, state, or community" or "the relation between a governed and a governing word". But do people really want to be "governed" or do they really seek protection. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth sits down with G. Edward Griffin to discus what the roll of a government is vs what it should actually be!
