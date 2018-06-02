US Stock Markets & Cryptos Crashing... Is This The Big One? Jeff Berwick on FSN
Jeff Berwick is interviewed by Kerry Lutz for the Financial Survival Network podcast. Topics include: the North American Bitcoin Conference, the crypto-bubble pops, a much needed cool off period, all bubbles caused by central bank money printing, problems with Bitcoin, Bitcoins rivals, privacy coins, the crash is just a side note to main events, crypto as asset protection, making stock markets obsolete, the technology is here to stay, parallels with the dotcom bubble, big buying opportunity, one world currency, Freemasons, numerology, the upcoming TDV Summit.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment