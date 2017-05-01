URGENT WARNING - What YOU need to know about 5g Technology
Cancer, autism, nervous system and brain damage, decline in human life spans and fertility rates, sperm counts, depression and ANXIETY.... all side effect of 5g radiation. Please research this subject immediately and go to the school board meetings and the town hall meetings to keep this far away from our school children, if that is even possible. People love their iPhones and iPads and WiFi more than their own lives it seems. They turn a blind eye to the very real health risks and repercussions of these cell towers... because they don't want to give up the toys (cellular smart phones and wifi devices) It's just a sad fact of our fallen culture. Perhaps the EMP or Solar Flare taking down this dangerous radiation grid isn't such a bad thing in the long run.
Posted by Bob Chapman
