This Will Change Your Reality... (2018-2019)

All these robots are not being built to improved human kinds in any way shape of form. They are to help greedy corporations get richer..Greed nature is self-destructive..it seemed that rich corporations who are replacing human workers with robots, have not factored in their mediocre skulls on who will be able to afford their useless goods when half of the world workers replaced by Robots.
