Alex Jones (FULL SHOW) Sunday 2/4/18: News & Analysis, Zach: Memo, Amtrak, Super Bowl
Date: Sunday February 04, 2018 Today on Infowars Live TV - The Alex Jones Show Sunday, Feb. 4th: Dems Panic Over Memo - President Trump declassified the FISA memo detailing surveillance abuses by the FBI & DOJ, and the Democrats are in full damage control, drafting their own memo refuting the original memo’s claims. Meanwhile, job numbers for January have been excellent, and Americans are beginning to see more money in their recent paychecks. Volunteer Preston Sharp joins the show to talk about his work for veterans and experience at the State of the Union address. Intelligence insider Zach also joins us to discuss the lasting impact the memo will have on the political landscape, and what comes next. We’ll also take your calls on this global transmission. Tune in!
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment