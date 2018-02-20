THE ILLUSION OF REALITY
The Mandela Effect, and Memory A new internet meme, related to confabulation, is known as the Mandela Effect. This is a situation where a number of people have memories that are different from available evidence. The term was coined by Fiona Broome, who says she, and other people, remember Nelson Mandela dying in the 1980s, rather than in 2013. She argues that common memories which appear mistaken could be explained by the existence of parallel universes that are able to interact with each other. A common thread of discussion regarding this “effect” is misremembering the Berenstain Bears being spelled as, “Berenstein Bears.” The “Mandela Effect” is named after South African anti-apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela, who became a topic of interest in the year 2010 by people noticing with surprise that he was alive at that time–since many people remembered him having died while incarcerated.
Bob Chapman
