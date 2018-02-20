The Deep State Has Been Duped Again
China is now stretching the belt and road to Latin America, it is only a matter of time before all countries are involved in this new system. Trump places sanctions on NK but he know these will not do anything and NK has the ability to work around sanctions. US warns Iraq not to purchase the S400 missile system. Trumps separates himself from the DOD and says the troops in Syria will be coming home. The event in Parkland has taken a turn, certain strategies have been put into motion to change the narrative. Follow the money, follow the connections.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment