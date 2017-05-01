Michael Tellinger - History Of Money, Is Bitcoin a Trap?, & Is History Wrong On Human Origins?

What is the history of money? Is there a better way? Communism and socialism are not the answer, as evidenced by so many failed experiments like the former Soviet Union, Cuba, and Venezuela, just to name a few. Our guest is of the opinion that capitalism is not working either. Could we learn from the ancient ones in order to bring about a system that renders money useless, but that uses the exchange of energy by the people instead? Why is history wrong on human origins? Does ancient technology give us a new perspective on the Anunnaki? What is the nature of reality? What is the scientific agenda? Have you seen mountains with a flat top? Think of Devils Tower in Wyoming. Could these have been giant trees cut with ancient technology (sasers - (sound amplification by stimulated emission of radiation) in order to mine monoatomic gold? (think of the movie Avatar). These are some of the topics being discussed on this Veritas installment.
