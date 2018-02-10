THE DEATH OF NIHILISM
Question: “I’m a nihilist. This simply means I see no true meaning to life. To have meaning would seem to suggest a purpose granted by something far more intelligent entity than ourselves. I believe, instead of saying we have meaning, that we rather have a function as a species. That function is simply to continue breeding and progressing the species. It’s naturally what we do, as all other animals. Do you believe we could ever achieve a world of nihilist and still progress as a species? Or, must religion always maintain that push toward the ‘function of our species?’”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment