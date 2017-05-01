The Big Secret About Climate Change
Yes we've all known this from the early eighties, Sun spot activity and the Jupiter effect and there is also a correlation every 400y not only climate but behaviour of people on earth, with wars hence the thought that Mars was the god of war. This has been recorded for eons of time. Just we have had dumb down in schools and very few kids today get a good education any more we are slipping back into the dark ages thanks to the Roman Catholics again some things never change
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment