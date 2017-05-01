Russia Reveals Antarctica Is Not What We're Being Told
Anonymous update on Antarctica and what's really going on down there...and why they are rescuing evacuating everyone down there. They found evidence about the ancient builder race - the alien civilization who engineered the world before mankind. You have to watch this! In this anonymous message, we get more info about the ancient aliens, the pre-human civilization that lived before us, the bio-engineered humans, human hybrids, the discovery of organism 46b. It seems that the mankind was engineered by the ancient builder race, then they hid in the hidden continent that lies underneath Antarctica. This anon message touches sensitive topics about a few alien races: Reptilians, Nordics, Sumerians and Anunnaki.
