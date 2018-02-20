Near Death Experience - Foretold Future Events for 50 Years.
A near death experience (or near death like one) at the age of 8 years of age - foretold my future some 50 years in advance. The information turned out to be truly a prophesy as I would discover. I experienced LOVE beyond message - and realized that no matter what ever happened to me that I was going to be loved forever! I spent one year in the hospital and underwent 7 years of medical follow-up - but I was alive and empowered with insights that changed my life. This story and many others of my personal life experiences can be found in my autobiography on Amazon https://www.amazon.com/Warrior-Willia...
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment