Michio Kaku - Introduction to the Future
We are the only intelligent beings, the evolution of life itself is rare and requires circumstances which we fully don't understand, if there is life out their which im confident there is then it will only be microbial life, earths majority of life is microbial with 90% and im betting there is life on europe, macro multi cellular life like vertebrates and invertebrates are even more complex and require another set of circumstances to come to be, then even if at all one of those species gets to human level intelligence is unfathomably small, we were just lucky to have the right circumstances and events to play out the way they did. We are a fluke.
