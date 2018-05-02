Jimmy Kimmel: Talk Show Hosts Are Liberal - Because It Requires Intelligence!
ABC Late Night Talk Show Host Jimmy Kimmel's recent comments about a certain amount of intelligence being required to perform certain occupations carries with it some controversial conclusions. Jimmy Kimmel': “You can be honest and you can talk about these things...It also just so happens that pretty much every late night talk show is a liberal. And that’s because it requires a measure of intelligence. Not a ton! Not a tremendous amount of intelligence, but you do have to be over the baseline.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Bob Chapman
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment